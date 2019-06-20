After a gap of 10+ years, Nayanthara is working with Vijay again in the latest movie, which is presently referred to as Thalapathy 63. The actress, who has become choosy over the years when it comes to taking up films, is believed to have signed the movie for two reasons.

Firstly, the script excited her and she has a good role in the film. The other reason is because of the respect she has on Vijay. Thus trying to balance between commercial and content-oriented movies.

Earlier, Nayan had paired up with him in Villu, while she had done a special number in Sivakasi.

The latest update about from Thalapathy 63 is related to Nayanthara's name in the Atlee Kumar-directorial. Well, she will be known by the name Angel in the sports drama, if we have to go by the rumours.

Coming to Vijay, he is playing dual roles and Michael is said to be the name of one of his characters.

First Look Release

The countdown for the launch of the title and first look poster of Vijay's upcoming movie has begun. It will be unveiled on the occasion of the actor's birthday on 22 June.

"21-06-19 / 5:59 pm will be the last time you will use the #Thalapathy63 .. After that it will be ...................... This first look will exceed all expectations #ThalapathyBDayCelebrations [sic]," Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, the production house which is funding the project, announced the news. In a matter of an hour, it became a trending topic on social media sites as the fans of Vijay welcomed the news with joy.