The platform is being set for the upcoming film of Megastar Chiranjeevi, which will be directed by Koratala Siva. This film will be the 152nd film of Chiranjeevi and pre-production work of the film is happening at a brisk pace. Since some time, there have been a lot of speculations about who the heroine of the film is going to be. But as of now, it is said that Trisha Krishnan has been roped in to play the leading lady of the film. An official confirmation about the actress is awaited.

Meanwhile, the makers are busy roping in the technical crew for the film and we have learnt that the team has zeroed in the music composer. Popular Marathi music composers Ajay Ashok Gogavale and Atul Ashok Gogavale, popularly known as the Ajay-Atul duo have been roped in to make tunes for the songs of this film. An official confirmation is awaited.

The Ajay-Atul duo

Going by the news, if it is true, this will be the first time the duo will be composing music for a Telugu film. Ajay and Atul's music is pretty much popular in Marathi cinema and when it comes to Bollywood too, they don't need any introduction.

They have composed music for films like Vah! Life Ho Toh Aisi, Agneepath, Singham, Bol Bachchan, PK, Dhadak, Thugs of Hindustan, Tumbbad, Zero and Super 30. They have many more films in their kitty, for which they are still working on. The film was launched recently with a puja, and also, Ram Charan took to his social media account that he visited Koratala Siva's office and praised him too.

Recently, there have been a lot of rumours on the title of the film, but the makers have asked the fans to have some patience and that they will be revealing the title soon.