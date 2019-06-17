Arshad Ahmad Khan, the Station House Officer, posted at the Anantnag police station in South Kashmir district was not an ordinary soul. As he breathed his last today at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, his colleagues, seniors in the police department remembered him as a brave and dutiful officer who didn't care for his life while on the job.

Last week, when a group of militants attacked a patrolling party of the CRPF soldiers in South Kashmir, Khan chased the attackers to save the lives of the fellow soldiers and was seriously injured. Khan reportedly left for the encounter spot when the Fidayeen attacked the CRPF men.

While chasing the militants who were riding a motorbike, Khan took bullets on his chest and was critically injured.

He was later shifted to the AIIMS Delhi where he breathed his last. Khan leaves behind his wife and two small children who still have not perceived the extent of loss they faced. As Khan's body was flown back to Srinagar, the J&K Police personnel bid him good bye with mosit eyes. His toddler son was carried on shoulders by the Senior Superintendent Police, Srinagar, Haseeb Mughal who saluted his father.

Amid the mourning, many seniors and juniors who knew Khan described him as a fearless cop.

"We deeply mourn the sad demise of our brave heart Inspector #ArshadKhan who was injured while fighting terrorists on 12th of this month on K P Road Anantnag.The entire Police Pariwar is behind the bereaved family in this hour of grief. We salute your valour," the J&K Police tweeted.

"The cycle of violence in Kashmir has consumed one more young soul. Deepest condolences to the family of late Arshad Khan, SHO Anantnag who died in the line of duty. Condolences also to all his colleagues. Moments like these make you realise that we are born with a curse," Shehla Rashid, student activist turned politician said.