India got its independence in 1947, but the seven-and-a-half decade hasn't pushed the dark cloud of caste away. Even in 2022, people are being killed, tortured, harassed, and molested in the name of caste. Even the CRPF jawan, a Dalit, is not free from the chains of caste. On the happiest day of his life, the CRPF jawan feared disruption of peace in his village due to a marriage procession he intended to take out, so he sought help.

The CRPF jawan, who is posted in J&K and a native of Gadhana village in Bulandshahr, approached the police to provide security during the Ghuchadhi ceremony before the marriage, which is a procession carried out where the groom rides a mare while his relatives celebrate around him. The jawan, identified as Gaurav, approached Kakod police station and appealed for protection for his baraat.

Gaurav wanted police protection due to the history of violence faced by Dalits in his village. Eight months ago, a dispute between Dalit and Thakur community erupted over playing DJ in loud volume during Ghuchadhi ceremony and a man from Thakur community was shot dead. But this wasn't an isolated incident as many clashes between Thakur and Dalit communities have happened in UP.

CRPF jawan gets happy ending!

Fearing any untoward incident at his marriage, Gaurav wanted all the help he needed. Upon the CRPF jawan's request, Bulandshahr SP Surendra Nath Tiwari deployed a large police force in the village and even kept an eye on the entire marriage ceremony. There were armed police force personnel stationed on the route of Ghurchadhi, with many police officers providing security to the procession while on the move.

As a result, the pre-wedding procession of Dalit jawan Gaurav was carried out peacefully. The groom appeared happy and the relatives were seen dancing to the tunes of DJ playing music on a loudspeaker.