An Indian doctor from Bengaluru city has been arrested for allegedly selling Covid vaccines for money. The doctor allegedly formulated an easy trick to make money; injecting half the prescribed dose to people and selling the remaining vaccine for money. According to police officers, the doctor has given vaccines via illegal means to more than 400 people.

A doctor who forgot medical ethics

Police officials revealed that the arrested doctor is Dr Pushpita who resides in Annapurneshwari Nagar station limits. She was deployed at the Manjunath Nagar primary healthcare center to administer free vaccines to people. However, the doctor injected only half of the prescribed vaccine and later sold the remaining vaccine from her home.

The doctor also charged Rs 400 per person to give coronavirus vaccine from her home.

"There are differences in the number of vaccine doses taken from the hospital, and the number of people who received the vaccine at the hospital, and those sold by the doctor. While questioning, the doctor confessed that she had administered only half of the prescribed dosage for free to the patients and saved the other half to the patients for money," said an investigation officer.

Central government fixes maximum charge for Covid vaccine at private hospitals

In the meantime, the Central government has fixed a fixed maximum charge for Covid vaccines at private hospitals in India. The decision from the government comes at a time amid sharp allegations that people are being forced to pay a heavy amount to get a jab at private hospitals.

According to the notification issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), the price of Covishield has been fixed at Rs 780 per dose, Covaxin at Rs 1,410, and Russian vaccine Sputnik V at Rs 1,145 per dose, and this amount is inclusive of Rs 150 service charge for the hospitals. The Central government also urged the state governments to ensure that private hospitals don't levy more than Rs 150 as service charges.