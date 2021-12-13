Alzheimer's disease is thought to be caused by the abnormal build-up of proteins in and around brain cells, and ultimately, it will result in memory loss and other important mental functions. And now, a new study has suggested that Viagra, one of the most popular impotency drugs has the capability to lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease among people.

Viagra to prevent Alzheimer's disease

Scientists made this conclusion after studying the effects of Viagra on the human brain. During the study, researchers found that men who take Alzheimer's disease have a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's disease, and this finding was made after analyzing the database of 7.2 million patients spanning six years.

According to a report published in BBC, men who took higher than usual doses of Viagra displayed an increase in cell growth and reduced protein accumulation in the human brain.

Be cautious while taking Viagra

"Because our findings only establish an association between sildenafil use and reduced incidence of Alzheimer's disease, we are now planning a mechanistic trial and a phase II randomized clinical trial to test causality and confirm sildenafil's clinical benefits for Alzheimer's patients," said lead author of the study Dr. Feixiong Cheng.

However, researchers warned people not to rush to take Viagra to prevent the onset of Alzheimer's disease.

A few months back, another study had found that aerobic exercises could help lower the risk of Alzheimer's disease.

"This study is a significant step toward developing an exercise prescription that protects the brain against Alzheimer's disease, even among people who were previously sedentary," said lead investigator Ozioma C Okonkwo from the University of Wisconsin in the US.

The study report published in the journal Brain Plasticity also noted that people who are leading a sedentary lifestyle have a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's diseases in their lives.