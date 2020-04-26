Akshya Tritiya is considered an auspicious day for buying gold in India, and actors including Himani Shivpuri are celebrating it by helping others in need during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

"Every year on Akshya Tritiya I purchase something precious, but due to lockdown it won't be possible this time. Also, this festival marks the importance of giving, hence I would be reaching out to my driver and helping him fulfil the basic needs of his family," said Himani.

Himani Shivpuri, who plays Katori Amma in Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari, added, "Additionally, we do cook meals for the building security staff and provide them with the necessary help such as advance salaries, clothes, etc. and this is the best way anyone can celebrate any festival."

Actor Nirbhay Wadhwa, who plays Bali in Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram, shared that every year, on the auspicious day, they organise a small reunion at their family home. "Starting with a prayer session and a scrumptious meal, the entire family would enjoy playing fun games towards the evening. However, given the current scenario, we had to cancel the travel plan," he said.

Nirbhay Wadhwa added, "Instead, we will be preparing adequate quantities of mahaprasad to share it with the cleaning staff who reside in our building itself. We have planned to make their day memorable by sharing food along with home-cooked prasad with them."

Actor Yogesh Tripathi, popular as Happu Singh from the show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan, shared his joy of donating on Akshya Tritiya. He shared, "We have never celebrated this day, but this year considering the need of the hour, me and my family have decided to donate clothes to the security guards of our building."

Yogesh Tripathi added, "Stationed at the building gate, the guards take responsibility of refraining outsiders in entering the building premises. While they live in the city, they are unable to go home for days together. Hence, this Akshya Tritiya we plan to light up their lives by donating clothes and make them feel at home."