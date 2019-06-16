Dream is not the thing you see in sleep but is that thing that doesn't let you sleep - this quote by late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam has guided many people's lives, including that of Amol Ghodke, a young, talented social media manager from Pune. But how did this dedicated social media manager turned out to be a budding actor?

Amol Ghodke has been managing celebrity social media accounts for quite sometime now. He has even covered corporate brands with this work. At the same time, he worked on his physique with the help of workouts.

One day at a Facebook Live session for social media promotions, Amol visited his client's office. The client happened to be a Marathi film director and was looking for a perfect fit for one of his films. When Amol entered to ask about the Facebook Live session, the director just glared at him. It frightened Amol and he asked if something was wrong. Suddenly, the director asked him, "Would you act in my film?"

It obviously surprised Amol, since he has absolutely no background in acting. "But I don't know how to act!" he said. But later, Amol said yes and attended an acting workshop where he got the training from many well-known actors.

When Amol Ghodke shot for a few scenes, he was praised and let's say his efforts paid off, because he was immediately asked to do two-three more films!

That's a remarkable journey from a social media manager to an actor and looks like it's a new successful beginning for Amol Ghodke. He surely proves that if you can dream it, you can achieve it!

Amol Ghodke is all set to make his film debut with the two Marathi films in the coming year, titled Gandlay and Hero. Both films will be directed by cricketer-turned-actor Nikhil Wairagar.