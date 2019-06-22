Gaurav Gaur is Ranji player, who became a fashion show organiser. He has always dreamed big in his life and worked hard for what he has achieved.

Gaurav Gaur is managing director at Fuchsia Bridal Couture which is well-known brand of many famous Bollywood actresses like Karisma Kapoor, Bhagyashree, Amrita Rao, Surveen Chawla, Urvashi Rautela.

Gaurav was very good cricketer. His dream was to play for India but unfortunately it didn't happen. He has played up to Ranji level which is also an achievement because cricket in India is religion and only few people get a chance to play in the tournament.

Gaurav and his team has worked hard and handled this firm beautifully. They have given the opportunity to many young talented and beautiful girls of Rajasthan and a platform for all who want to make their mark in the fashion Industry.

Gaurav Gaur is also a Managing Director of Jaipur Couture Show. It is one of the most talked about fashion shows and due to the presence of Bollywood stars, the show create huge limelight amongst the masses.

Till now Gaurav Gaur and his team have managed six shows. They have organised this show for two days where India's most talented designers will be showcasing their talent with at least five to six Bollywood stars on the ramp. It is not an easy thing to do and they have done it all the shows successfully till now. It seems like not only Bollywood but we might see celebs from every place in the near future.