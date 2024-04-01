Saif Ali Khan might not have had a big success after Sacred Games, but that hasn't deterred the fan following the actor enjoys. And the reaction to the leaked clips of his recent ad proves that right. Saif was seen in a royal look for an ad recently. Sporting a bandh gala with his trademark safa and a rolls royce, the actor looked every bit of a nawab. And social media couldn't stop commenting as well.

Reactions

"This is how he will look at Taimur's wedding too," a user commented. "He just looks so mmmm..mmmm ..mmmmm..If anybody has aged well.. it is him," a social media user. "Such a good looking man he is !!!" another social media user commented. "Bollywood's nawab," a comment read. "kareena has hit a jackpot," another comment read.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are the undeniable power couple of Bollywood. The love they share for one another comes right through Bebo's social media posts and interviews. On Koffee with Karan, Kareena had revealed that her eyes get teary when she talks about him as he is her universe.

Kareena's love for Saif

"What does Saif mean to me? Saif is my entire being, my entire universe, my whole life revolves around my Saif. My eyes well up every time I talk about him because he is my life. My favourite memory will always be the first time I met Saif. Because he was sitting on top of a makeup vanity van in Ladakh without his t-shirt and I was like 'who is that guy who is sitting on op of a vanity van?' and they were like 'it's Saif and I looked closer and I was like 'my god, that's Saif'. That was the moment I lost my mind and that was it," she told Karan Johar.