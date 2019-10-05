Multilingual actress Archana Shastry is one step away from changing her 'single' status to 'married' as she got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Jagadish. The event was held at an upscale hotel in Hyderabad on Friday, 4 October.

The actress sported a golden silk saree with zari border which was complimented with a heavy designer necklace with matching earrings. She wore a red bracelet on one hand and a bangle on the other. Archana's husband-to-be donned an off-white heavy worked sherwani with a dhoti.

The engagement ceremony was attended by limited number of guests. Her family members and close friends and relatives graced the occasion. From film industry, Siva Balaji with his wife Madhumitha, Sumanth, Navadeep and a few others were spotted at the function.

Jagadish is a businessman, who holds a top position at a healthcare company.

Archana started her career with Prabhu Deva-starrer Tapana in 2004. Since then, she has been part of over 40 movies in multiple languages with the maximum number of films in Tollywood. Not only she has worked in female leads, but also done supporting characters and special numbers in her 15-year journey in films.

Siddharth and Trisha Krishnan's Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana brought her under the limelight. Jr NTR's Yamadonga, Kannada movie Aa Dinagalu, Mahesh Babu's Khaleja and Ravi Teja's Balupu are among some of her popular films in her filmography.

The actress was also a contestant in the first season of Bigg Boss Telugu. During her stay, the actress had revealed that she had revealed about her boyfriend though did not mention his name.