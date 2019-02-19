After finishing Game of Throne, a lot of the members of the main cast are looking forward to different roles in the future. And ever since DC comics have announced that a new Batman and Superman movie will be made by 2021, a lot of people have been speculating many different actors as the new face for one of them.

Henry Cavill's fate as Superman is suffering from uncertainty, some want Mad Men fame, Jon Hamm to be cast but now there seems to be another contender and its Game of Thron's Jon Snow, aka Kit Harrington.

A fan got so excited that he even went ahead and made an art of Kit Harrington, waring that iconic blue suit from the video game Injustice 2. The name of the artist is Evan Pennock, he took to Instagram and uploaded the following image.

It has been quite some time since the last Man of Steel movie premiered and fans have been desperately asking for its sequel since 2013. Although Cavill did reprise the role of Superman in Batman v/s Superman and the Justice League, till now there has been no case of a Superman movie also. Though Henry Cavill has not stepped down from the role yet, but he hasn't been confirmed for the upcoming DC Extended Universe movies that include Shazam!, Birds of Prey, Joker or Matt Reeves' untitled Batman film.

Meanwhile, Kit Harrington will soon be on our screens in the final season of Game of Thrones which releases in April. A GoT spin-off is also in the works that will star Naomi Watts. Unfortunately, Jon Snow will not be in the spin-off because of his placement in the GoT universe timeline.