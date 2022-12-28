Social media sensation Urfi Javed never fails to amaze her fans with her sartorial choices. The fashionista pulls off DIY outfits created by her, including outfit from bandages to ropes or razor blades. This time, the Bigg Boss OTT fame has raised the bar even higher as she left everyone stunned by posing topless.

On Tuesday, December 26, Urfi Javed shared a video on her official Instagram handle that showed the actress posing topless while she holds a plate of pancakes in one hand and a glass of orange juice in the other to cover her assets. As she posed on a couch, the actress wore a black figure-hugging skirt with a chunky necklace. While sharing the bold post, Urfi wrote, "Breakfast!"

Take a look at the video here:

Netziens troll actress for her choice of outfit

But yet again this weird choice of so-called outfit has grabbed eyeballs and netizens started trolling her online. One user commented, "Sunny Leone ki behen (Sunny Leone's sister)," while another commented, "Wrong use of feminism rights". A third one said, "Hey maa Mata jee!" A fourth comment read, "Is this even a fashion to pose nude?". Another netizen wrote, "Cameraman ki to moj hai (Cameraman will be the happiest)." One user also sarcastically commented, "Kash mai tumhara cameraman hota".

However, a few of Urfi's fans came to her rescue and praised her for her creativity. One of them commented, "My Diva, my inspiration," while another fan said, "Beauty beauty beauty with surprises". A third fan added, "Wow wow".

Urfi says, "I don't get affected by it"

Earlier, in an interview with News18 Showsha, Bigg Boss OTT fame had said that online trolling does not impact her mental peace because she has developed a thick skin now. She said, "It only impacts when I want it to impact. Now, I have developed a very thick skin. I don't get affected by it. I'll be very honest, I don't get affected by it."

On the work front, Urfi Javed was currently seen in Splitsvilla 14. Earlier, she was also featured in a music video titled 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori'. Apart from these, she has also been a part of several shows including 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah', 'Puncch Beat Season 2', 'Chandra Nandini', 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie', 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'. Last year, she had also participated in Bigg Boss OTT that was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.