As skilled technical graduates are finding it hard to procure jobs and take their entrepreneurship dreams to the next level, a company in Kerala is all set to launch a new initiative that gives a ray of hope to the youth in the state.

The ARC Institute of Technical Education, also known as ARCITE is a popular name in the educational sector in Kerala. The institute has been giving training on numerous job-oriented courses to college students and young aspirants, and now, they have launched a company named ARCITE Builders and Innovators, where a 40 percent stake will be owned by students of the institutions who have an entrepreneurial mindset.

Building entrepreneurship

According to Mohammed Sajin, the ARCITE Builders and Innovators is a construction firm that will involve every stakeholder or aspirant. Calling it a novel concept, he revealed that ARCITE would own the majority (60 percent) of the new firm, while the remaining 40 percent will be given to future entrepreneurs.

"We conceived this idea after understanding many students in our institution with strong entrepreneurial skills. I strongly hope that this initiative will help them achieve their dreams," said Sajin.

ARCITE's programs on women empowerment

He also added that ARCITE is working to promote women's empowerment in the state.

"ARCITE's successful social effort to promote women's empowerment has also resulted in a long-winded list of female entrepreneurs who have been inspired to excel," added Sajin.

ARCITE is Kerala's only skill training centre that has been authorised by the Confederation of Indian Industry-Indian Green Building Council. The institution now has students from 14 districts across the state, which has turned out to be a nexus. ARCITE not only offers a theoretical component but also focuses on industry training.