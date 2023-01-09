Swara Bhasker has got social media talking with her latest Instagram post. The diva took to social media and shared a picture with a mystery man. While she kept the mystery man's picture hidden, her caption hinted at the actress being in a relationship. Swara captioned the post and wrote, "This could be love."

What social media said

"Is this your boyfriend?" asked one user. "Can't wait for the news to be shared! So much suspense!!" wrote another user. "I hope this is love," wrote one more social media user. "Congratulations girl!" a netizen wrote. "I hope you find your happily after," another netizen wrote. Many celebs on social media also liked Swara's post.

Swara on her split with Himanshu Sharma

Swara was earlier reported to be dating writer Himanshu Sharma. The Raanjhana actress had revealed the reason behind her split after dating for almost five years. "I always think about it. Supposing you are walking down a park and that's what relationships are - you have decided to undertake a journey together. You come to a point where there are only two ways to go, you can either go left or right and one person wants to go right and the other person wants to go left," Swara had once said in an interview.

"Then one of them has to say 'okay I will leave mine and come with you'. If neither person wants to leave their direction then you just have to say goodbye. and maybe agree that 'itna hi tha humara journey'. We have to accept not just our choices but also the choices of other people. I guess that's what growing up is about. I think I am very needy and open about my feelings with my family and friends. So I had a lot of support on letting go off things."