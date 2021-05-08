After a year of 'World Famous Lover', actress Raashi Khanna recently opened up about the bold and intimate scenes with South sensation Vijay Deverakonda from their romantic drama that had caught everyone's attention in 2020.

In a recent interview with Tollywood.Net, the 'Tholi Prema' actress said that it was the first time when she had done a lip-lock scene with her co-star and revealed how uncomfortable she was while doing the scenes. However, she said that Vijay had supported her morally throughout the shooting.

Raashi said that she was so uncomfortable that she even locked herself inside her vanity van and cried after the scene was shot. The 'Hyper' actress told the entertainment portal: "I told my parents to see this is just as a part of the role, and not to take it to heart. Even Vijay Deverakonda supported me morally. But I was so uncomfortable that I immediately ran to the vanity van and cried. It took me some time to get over it."

However, last year when she was trolled and criticised for the love-making scene, Raashi had said: "I am not bothered about the trolling which I receive after the trailer released." The actress had also said that such scenes are one of the most vital parts of the film. "The lovemaking scene had so much importance in the film and her role was the most difficult one ever in her filmy career," she had added.

Similar experience with 'Madras Cafe'?

The actress also shared her experience of her debut film 'Madras Café', where she had to do an intimate scene with actor John Abraham. Raashi said that she was extremely upset and tensed about the scene after she got to know and had also informed her mother about it. She added that soon after this her mother was also tensed and didn't sleep during the night shoot of the intimate scene.

On the work front, Raashi is at present busy shooting for her upcoming film 'Thank You' along with Naga Chaitanya. She will also be seen in 'Aranmanai 3' opposite Arya.