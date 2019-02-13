The Valentine's Day is right around the corner and what better way to end the day with your loved ones cosily tucked under the quilt and watch your favourite Hollywood movie.

Hollywood has given us many romantic movies. This is the industry that has given us the genre 'chick-flick' which sounds cute, looks cute and has many cute moments too.

The best part about all these movies is that no matter how cringe some of them get, they will always end on a loving note. And if you are wondering which all to watch, then worry not as we have you covered with this list:

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004):

One of those rare romantic movies that start on a very bad note but as the movie progresses, the plot unfolds itself like a beautiful flower.

It stars Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet, both who were madly in love with each other until one day they decided to break up and erase each other's memory.

But then love is a strong bond that cannot be forgotten that easily. Will Jim and Kate be able to forget each other that easily? Watch it now.

Before Sunrise trilogy (1995 – 2013)

Jesse and Celine (Ethan Hawke and Julie Delpy) have given an entire generation relationship goals with this movie.

The movie that released in 1995, continued with the two characters discover each other in a series of the journey. They first discover themselves in Vienna. Later, they catch up in Paris. After which they decide to get married.

The journey that they both have undertaken in this trilogy has been too romantic. Trust us, you can't miss their love story.

Lost in Translation (2004)

This is one of those movies when you happen to find love in an alien place or a place where you don't expect it. Bob Harris (Bill Murray) and Charlotte (Scarlett Johansson) cross paths in Tokyo, where Bob has come to get away from all the hullaballoo of Hollywood because he is a big star and Charlotte is your regular traveller.

The urge to feel connected with each other is something that has been beautifully portrayed in this movie.

Wait for the last moment when they both bid goodbye to each other.

When in Rome (2010)

Kristen Bell's role in this movie is her most underrated performance till date. She plays the role of a typical New Yorker, who steals some coins from a famous love fountain in Italy during her sister's wedding.

Due to this, she is chased by Danny DeVito, Will Arnett, Jon Heder, and Dax Shepard, who are under a love spell.

A light-hearted funny movie and a great way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

50 First Dates (2004)

This Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler movie have to be the most cutest movie in this list. If you could relive that happy day every day then how fun would it be?

This exactly the scene with Drew Barrymore. She has short term memory and she cannot retain one particular thing for more than 10 seconds. Imagine the fun.

This Means War (2012)

Have you noticed how all of Reese Witherspoon movies are cute? All of her romantic comedies are enjoyable.

In this spy movie, Reese Witherspoon will entertain the same manner and coupled with Tom Hardy this sure is going to make you get into that comfort zone with Valentine.

If you're one of those unlucky ones who doesn't have a Valentine this year and is always suggesting other people about how to go forward with their feelings. Then this is for you.

Starring Ricky Gervais, who can see ghosts all coming up to him and seeking his help to deal with their romantic problems.

Gervais portrays this role perfectly, and the message that sometimes you just end up solving other people's problem has been beautifully portrayed through this movie.

Titanic (1997)

Titanic is one of those classics that never seems to get old. The strong bond between Rose and Jack, amid shipwreck, has to be the most heart-warming and wrenching moment at the same time.

The last scene where Jack sacrifices his own life for Rose, who was ditched by her own fiancé, should be teaching to all those couples who have gone forward and married others. Who knows?

Bride And Prejudice (2004)

The only Indian movie to feature in this list, despite it being an exclusive Hollywood category, is because of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Let's accept it, she is an international actress, after all, she has acted in Pink Panther, how international can it get.

And as far as this movie is concerned, the Indian spin on Pride and Prejudice has been given everything that you can expect from Bollywood but in a much sophisticated and toned down manner.

Love, Actually (2003)

This is a compilation of stories of eight couples and their version of love and how they tackle a relationship.

When you watch this movie, you will love, cry, laugh and fall in love once again.

So, what are you waiting for, get your laptop and find the one that you want to watch now. Happy Valentine's Day.