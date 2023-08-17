The State Electrical Inspectorate recently sent a notification to the builder and landowners of an apartment complex on Kanakapura Main Road in Doddakallasandra. They were told to stop using the elevators in two of its towers right away because they hadn't obtained proper permission from the Inspectorate to operate them.

After receiving a letter, a homebuyer wrote to City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, expressing concern about the unauthorized operation that endangers the lives of thousands of residents. The Bangalore Development Authority also granted an Occupancy Certificate for the project in December 2022, even though the necessary approval was not in place.

TNIE possesses a copy of the order released by the Inspectorate on August 10, along with the complaint filed by the homeowner with the police on August 14. The large apartment complex comprises 2,000 flats, with around half of them already occupied. There are thirty elevators serving 27 floors, in addition to three basement facilities, used by approximately 4,000 residents and support staff.

The Inspectorate's directive is aimed at both the builder and the landowners. The order points out that 30 OTIS elevators are being operated without proper authorization in two towers. The order emphasizes the need to acquire a lift license according to the 2015 New Karnataka Lifts, Escalators, and Passenger Conveyor Rules from the relevant department. Therefore, the order instructs that the elevators be turned off until the required approvals are secured.

The notice strongly urges the builder to promptly apply for permission. It warns that failure to do so would result in action taken under the same rules. Although the builder had initially sought permission for lift installation on September 30, 2021, approval from the inspectorate is necessary before operation.

Dhananjaya Padmanabachar, a resident with a 3BHK apartment, who raised this concern with the higher authorities, stated, "Having proper lift approval from the appropriate authority is a fundamental safety requirement. In case of any malfunction, accountability becomes a critical issue." A representative from the builder's side mentioned that they will provide their response soon.