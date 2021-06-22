A research team from Los Alamos National Laboratory and Purdue University have developed bio-inks for biosensors that could help localize critical regions in tissues and organs during surgical operations and in turn, make surgeries safer and efficient.

The new biosensors allow for simultaneous recording and imaging of tissues and organs during surgical procedures. "The ink used in the biosensors is biocompatible and provides a user-friendly design with excellent workable time frames of more than one day," says Kwan-Soo Lee from Los Alamos' Chemical Diagnostics and Engineering group.

During surgical procedures, the novel biosensors enable simultaneous recording and visualization of tissues and organs. Lee, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering and, by courtesy, of Materials Engineering at Purdue University, says, "Simultaneous recording and imaging could be useful during heart surgery in localizing critical regions and guiding surgical interventions such as a procedure for restoring normal heart rhythms."

Los Alamos team was in charge of formulating and synthesizing the bio-inks, with the goal of developing an ultra-soft, thin, and flexible material for biosensors capable of flawlessly interacting with organ surfaces. They accomplished the task using 3D technology. The results demonstrated that the biosensor could reliably monitor electrical signals while not compromising heart function.

"Silicone materials are liquid and flow like honey, which is why it is very challenging to 3D-print without sagging and flowing issues during printing. It is very exciting to have found a way to create printed inks that do not have any shape deformation during the curing process," said Lee.