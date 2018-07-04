It looks like another celebrity couple is ready to enter the wedding bliss soon. American Idol singer Katharine McPhee and Grammy-winning musician David Foster are engaged. Foster proposed wedding to the singer while vacationing on the Italian Island of Capri.

Foster, 68, is already married four times (to former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid, B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, and Linda Thompson) while for 34-year old Katharine, this will be the second stint for Katharine. She was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

Katharine revealed her engagement news to fans by tweeting a diamond ring emoji.

She then shared a screenshot of her text message conversation with JustJared founder Jared Eng. "He did it at the top of this mountain in Anacapri," she wrote. "Totally dark only stars."

❤️?? cc: @jaredeng A post shared by Katharine McPhee (@katharinemcphee) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:37am PDT

Interestingly, the couple has been romantically linked for over a year. In an interview to People in November 2017, Katharine spoke about the speculation about her dating life with Foster. "I think it's so amusing that people are amused by my love life. Here's how I look at it: I'm not doing anything wrong, so whether people think it's true or false, I don't, you know, there's nothing bad happening in my life, so people can just say whatever they want."

And there is one more bizarre fact about their relationships—Foster played the piano at Katharine's first wedding with Nick in 2008. An image shared on People (almost ten years ago), shows Katharine rendering "Unforgettable" by Natalie Cole at her reception bash while Foster is at the piano. Hours after their engagement news broke, the picture resurfaced and became a viral hit.

Well, that sure is an awkward coincidence. Meanwhile, the couple, who is currently on a luxurious vacation in Europe, has been sharing images from the trip on their Instagram account.