Once a very generous and good-looking couple, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan got married in 2000 and called it quits in the year 2014. The couple have now found love again. Sussanne is dating Arslan Goni, while Hrithik is dating Saba Azad. However, Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan still co-parent their sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan, the boys are now teenagers and look handsome, needless to say, they have inherited the good genes of Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan were last seen at their mother Sussanne Khan's birthday bash, where they danced and enjoyed at their mother's bash.

On Wednesday, Sussanne Khan shared a picture with her son and captioned it as, Along with the now-viral photograph, Sussanne wrote: "I looked up and you both were standing next to me.. what a feeling... Nothing is brighter than my 'SonShine'...✊✊✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨#blessedmama."

Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan and netizens can't stop gushing about how grown up and gorgeous they are.

A user wrote, "Wait! When did they grow up! My God, they're gorgeous young men!"

Another mentioned, "Hottest Mom with the hottest sons."

The next one wrote, "Next Superstars of Bollywood ❤️."

A Reddit user shared, "10000% joining movies lol they look too handsome."

A section of fans were of the view that Hrithik's son Hrehaan resembles Sussanne's actor brother Zayed Khan.

A netizen wrote: "One looks like Hrithik and the other like Zayed ur brother,"

While another comment read: "They look like their @itszayedkhan uncle."

Recently, a video featuring Hrehaan surfaced on social media.

The clip shows Hrehaan stepping out of a restaurant, he was heading towards his car. The Starkid sported a comfy look, he wore a dark grey t-shirt that he paired with track pants.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan welcomed two sons – Hrehaan in 2006 and Hridhaan in 2008.