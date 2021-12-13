When it's a question of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both his haters and worshippers can't be far behind. Currently, on a two-day visit to Varanasi, PM Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. As expected, there were some trailing his political moves, while there were others, trolling his political intentions.

Modi was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and before inaugurating the project, he kick-started his tour by taking a dip in the river Ganga. It didn't take long for the widely photographed event to find its way on the national media. The Rs 339-crore project was conceptualised to give a directly accessible pathway for the pilgrims wanting to take a dip in the Ganga.

All eyes on UP Election 2022

Political analysts, editorials and opinion pieces have been quick to point out the timing of his visit and the completion of the project. UP Assembly Elections are around the corner and there has been a ruckus with different political leaders and parties trying to take credit. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said the project was approved during his term and he also had documents to prove his point.

Flower petals for the workers too

Keeping up with his appreciated and even criticised populist moves, PM Modi showered flower petals on the workers and engineers involved in the completion of the project.

Aurangzeb, Hastings, Shivaji, Salar Masud...

While thanking workers in his speech, he also brought in several political historical references. "The invaders attacked this city of Kashi, tried to destroy it. The history of Aurangzeb's atrocities, his terror are witness. He tried to change civilization by the sword, tried to crush the culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world," he said.

"If Aurangzeb comes here, a Shivaji also rises! If any Salar Masud moves here, then brave warriors like King Suheldev make him feel the power of our unity. And even during the British era, the people of Kashi knew what happened to Hastings."

Soft campaigning

He began his address to the seers present in large numbers with chants of Har Har Mahadev. With an eye firmly on the upcoming assembly elections, PM Modi also said that the government prior to his hadn't done anything for the betterment of Kashi.

"It was difficult for the elderly and disabled to reach Kashi Vishwanath temple. But now, with the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project, even they can visit the temple. They can come to the ghat with a jetty directly. Even the ghat is accessible through an escalator."

Modi plants a tree

On his way to the temple premises, Modi was greeted with slogans and a rousing welcome by the people of his constituency. He also planted a sapling in the Kashi Vishwanath temple complex.

Modi has fulfilled Gandhi's dream: Yogi Adityanath

During his speech, while thanking the BJP government and the PM, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that a lot many people had risen the political ranks and come to power because of Mahatma Gandhi but it was Modi who had fulfilled Gandhi's dream of seeing a grand Kashi.

Of three sankalps

Giving three buzzwords to the media covering the event, Modi said he wanted every Indian to take three sankalps (pledges); which are sanitation, innovation and commitment towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. While urging everyone to maintain sanitation around their surroundings and environment, Modi said that every Indian must try to do something new for India.