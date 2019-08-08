Bigg Boss is all about controversies between 15 people who live together in a house for 100 days. Of course, one contestant gets eliminated every week. But each contestant competes with the other and that is something we all are interested in seeing.

The Telugu Bigg Boss season 3 has been in the middle of controversies since its beginning. In the third week of the show, with 2 contestants have been eliminated and a wild card entry, the total count stands at 14 people now.

While all the contestants are involved in some argument, fight and controversy, there are three contestants in this house who are least bothered about what is happening around them. Wondering who they are? Let us tell you that it is none other than Baba master, Himaja and Ashu Reddy.

The three contestants have been playing the game really well. Well, Baba master is in fact the hero of the house for being a really good person. He takes care of everyone in the house and does all the possible house chores. In fact, he even cooks for everybody.

Himaja and Ashu Reddy have both been courteous with the contestants and are making sure that they don't get into unnecessary arguments and fights.

Though contestants call Himaja an aggressive person, she has explanations for being so and is pretty much clear about what she wants, what she bears and what she doesn't.

Ashu Reddy also looks plain hearted and is not getting into any unnecessary fights. She is completing her tasks, doing the assigned work and is genuine with everyone without grudges for her fellow contestants.

These people, especially in Bigg Boss house, are pretty rare to find. This is why these people have a special place in the audience's heart.