It's evident that the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a heavy toll on both mental and physical well-being of people around the world. While the entire focus is at treating the symptoms of COVID-19 virus in individuals, mental health has taken a back seat. With the limitations on movement and fear of stepping out, we might just have the solution to tend to mental wellbeing right from the comfort of our homes.

Smartphones have become an extension of ourselves, allowing us to do everything, including seek treatment for symptoms of COVID. But it is important to find the right source to make sure the information perceived won't add to the troubles. If you're looking for sources to help you with your mental health, you're at the right place.

iOS apps every user must have

Here's a list of top iOS apps for health and mindfulness amid the pandemic.

Unwind

Unwind is useful app and serves as a mindful breathing companion to help you with meditation and get you through the day. With beautiful illustrations with background ambiances to create an atmosphere that is perfect for mindful breathing, this app might just bring you peace amid chaos.

Unwind app provides Mindfulness History, Stats and Insights, Supports Widgets, Daily Reminders and more. Users can sync the information to Apple Health and get Daily Mindfulness Quotes to absorb in the perfect state of mind. It also comes with three guided breathing exercises and can be tailored based on your daily routine.

Start your day fresh - This breathing exercise gets you ready for the day feeling refreshed, relaxed, and also shaking off any lingering remnants of sleep.

Relax & Unwind - During the day, Unwind displays this breathing exercise to relieve your mind of any stress or anxiety. By the end of this exercise, you'll feel relaxed and more focused.

Sleep better & faster - When you are ready for bed, this deep relaxing breathing exercise helps you get calm, and fall asleep in minutes.

Unwind is available for download on Apple App Store for free.

UltraHuman

UltraHuman app is a holistic platform for mind, body and sleep. The vast portfolio of content gives a lot of options for its users and the interface is kept simple and elegant. Ultrahuman offers tools designed for both beginners and advanced practitioners. The platform combines cutting-edge science and art for our workouts, yoga, meditation & bedtime stories, which is driven by the knowledge and experience of the world's top neuroscientists, psychologists, musicians, authors, yoga experts, fitness & workout trainers. Ultrahuman is the complete guide that helps you stay fit, with its unique workout series, meditation and mindfulness courses and bedtime stories.

UltraHuman is available for Mac, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch and can be downloaded for free.

Wysa

Wysa is an emotionally intelligent chatbot that uses Al to react to the emotions you express. Unlock techniques that help you cope with challenges in a fun, conversational way. Wysa is used by more than a million people from all walks of life. Research-backed, widely used techniques of CBT, DBT, Yoga and meditation are employed to support you with depression, stress, anxiety, sleep, loss and a whole range of other mental health and wellness needs. A chat bot that is highly rated by its users who suffer from anxiety, depression and other struggles.

Wysa is available for download from Apple App Store.

YogiFi

YogiFi is a unique yoga app designed keeping the user in mind. This app addresses some real-time challenges one might face, like skipping yoga class due to traffic, time, conflicting priorities or just unable to keep up with pace along with others. The app offers flexible & personalised programs with daily motivation to integrate yoga into your daily lifestyle. It allows you to be with yourself and be on your own journey.

YogiFi can be downloaded from App Store.