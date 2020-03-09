Malaika Arora is surely one of the hottest celebs of B-Town. She is one of those actresses who might not be making headlines because of her films but surely knows how to be in news with her killer looks and fitness regime. The actor who is quite active on social media keeps her fans updated with her workout videos and photos. Although Malaika could be seen doing pilates and functional training, her heart surely goes out for Yoga.

As per the interviews she has given in past, she swears that yoga and workout are the ultimate mantras of her healthy life. Chaiyaan Chaiyaan fame Malaika Arora not only shares the yoga pose but also updates the fans on how one can nail those asanas with utmost perfection. On her social media, she shares guidelines one can follow to get ahead of the game and stay fit by devoting just 15 minutes.

Check out these cool Yoga asanas by Malaika!

From nailing reclined pigeon position to sharing yoga challenges with her fans, she keeps on encouraging her fans to learn the yoga posture. Malaika's love for yoga is not hidden to anyone. She even co-founded Diva Yoga, a women yoga centre. The main motto of the venture is to empower a woman with great health, impeccable attitude and bring out the mental strength she possesses to break open every challenge through the powerful tools of Yoga, Mindfulness and Beyond.

Last week, inspiring all of her divas, she shared a handstand posture and wrote, "Hello there, lovely Divas! Welcome to Monday. Yipeeeeeeee! This week's #malaikasmoveoftheweek is my fav, a Handstand. Don't forget to tag @thedivayoga, me and #malaikasmoveoftheweek when you post."

She even shared steps to do the handstand and wrote,

"Here's how you can do it:

- Start in Downward Dog, with your palms spread on the floor. Slowly start lifting your foot, shifting your weight on the balls of your feet

- Bend your right knee, lifting the heel. Press down with your hands and lift your left leg upwards. Turn your biceps forwards and push down into your hands and straighten your elbows. Focus your vision a few inches in front of your hands

- Arms firm, bend right knee and hop the leg off the floor. Your weight should be on your hands, keep your core tight at this point. Slowly start bending your legs like an open scissor. Rotate your thighs towards your core

- Keep breathing regularly and to come out of the pose, first bring your right leg down slowly, and then the left

- Rest in child's pose for a moment

This pose will definitely get you started onto a powerful week! Have a good one, Divas!"

Along with maintaining her workout regime, she also a watchful eater. She prefers food grown and cooked at home over the processed and junk food. She is very much cautious about her meals and its timings, and she eats her last meal of the day by 7:30 pm.