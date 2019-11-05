While many issues come in the way of actresses which lead to them having to take a break, Tabu and Nanditha Das are finally making their comeback to Telugu cinema with Ala Vaikunthapuramlo and Virata Parvam 1992, respectively. Along with them, Vijayashanti and Amala Akkineni are making a comeback to films after a break.

Tabu is making a comeback to Tollywood with Ala Vaikunthapuramlo, which is being directed by Trivikram Srinivas and has Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. On the occasion of her birthday, November 4, the makers of the film unveiled the first look of the actress from the film and she looks as beautiful as ever.

Nandita Das has been busy directing films in Hindi. It has been a long time since she even peeped into Telugu films. But finally, she is back to Tollywood and is playing a key role in Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi starrer Virata Parvam, which is being directed by Venu Udugula.

Amala Akkineni is also back to films and her fans are super happy about it. She is playing mother to Sharwanand in his upcoming film which is going to be a Telugu and Tamil bilingual.

It is known that Vijayashanti is making her comeback to movies after a break of 14 long years. She will next be seen in Sarileru Nekevaru, an Anil Ravipudi directorial and Mahesh Babu starrer. Fans of the actress-turned-politician are waiting for the release of this film and she is definitely the unique selling point. The film is releasing worldwide on January 12.