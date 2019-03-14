Xiaomi has a strong product portfolio and an equally strong software that powers all devices. The biggest joy next to upgrading to a new smartphone is getting a new software update that will refresh the user experience on the same phone. Xiaomi has a loyal MIUI community, which includes users of various Mi and Redmi phones and there's some exciting news for all.

Xiaomi launched Mi 9 with some exclusive features such as dark mode, new fingerprint animation, game turbo and more. If you've been eyeing those features and hoping that it would be rolled out to older phones, you are in luck.

Xiaomi Internet's general manager, Li Weixing, shared interesting information about the upcoming features for older Mi and Redmi smartphones. As per the post, several Mi 9 features will be rolled out to a wide range of Mi-series devices as well as Redmi-series phones.

Li did not reveal the exact rollout date for the new features, but did give a tentative timeline, which is not too far off. The update process for these exciting Mi 9 features on older Xiaomi smartphones will commence as early as this month and conclude by April.

According to the Weibo post, Xiaomi has limitations on some of its features, which will be available to different devices and not all of them. For instance, the Dynamic Wallpaper feature will be rolled out to Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi MIX 3 and Mi MIX 2S in late March. Similarly, the new fingerprint animation and shortcuts will only arrive on Mi 8 Pro and MI 8 Explorer.

Below are the list of features and the eligible Mi and Redmi phones that will receive them alongside a tentative timeline (translated version via GizmoChina).

Game Turbo Mode

Xiaomi will roll out the lauded Game Turbo Mode to older phones in two batches. The first batch of smartphones, which include Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi S2, will get the feature starting end of March and conclude by early April.

The second batch of smartphones eligible for the gaming feature are Mi 8 Lite, Mi 6, Mi 6X, Mi 5S, Mi 5S Plus, Mi 5X, Mi MIX 2, Mi MIX, Mi MAX 3, Mi Note 3, Mi Note 2, Mi Play, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi 5, Redmi 5A, Redmi 5 Plus. These phones will get the feature in mid-April.

Dark Mode

As compared to Game Turbo Mode, the number of smartphones getting Dark Mode is quite less. The rollout of this feature will happen end of this month. Eligible smartphones for the feature are Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE, Mi 8 Lite, Mi 6X, Mi MIX 3, Mi MIX 2S, Mi Note 3, Mi MAX 3, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro, Redmi 6 Pro, Redmi Note 5, Redmi S2.

New Charging Animation

Xiaomi is rolling out new charging animation for all Mi and Redmi phones in April.

New Always on Display design and features

These features will be limited to Mi 8, Mi 8 Pro, Mi 8 Explorer Edition, Mi 8 SE, and Mi MIX 3. The update will take place end of this month.

It's worth pointing out that Xiaomi will traditionally test these features with beta users before rolling them out to all users in subsequent MIUI updates.