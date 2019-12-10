As the year is coming to an end, the top 10 Twitter handles in the entertainment category have been revealed and netizens are super excited to know who tops the list. With Sonakshi Sinha, Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and many among others topping the list, two actresses from the South have also succeeded in making it to the list. Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh bagged the 7th position and 10th position, respectively.

Scroll down to find out which of your favourites have made it to the Top 10 entertainment handles in India - Female:

Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet popular on social media

There are several popular actresses down South who are doing well in pan-Indian films too, but these two glamorous girls have bagged the spot. This is definitely a huge success for the two divas as they are in par with many other actors and still managed to be active on social media becoming popular among all their fans.

Kajal Aggarwal always keeps her fans posted about what she is up to. She shares pictures from her travel, of her nephew Ishan Valecha, movie updates and a lot more on her social handles. Similarly, Rakul Preet shares dazzling pics from her photoshoots and she nails every outfit she flaunts. She can hold the title of the ultimate fashion icon of the south. The actress has gained popularity with her latest Bollywood hits De De Pyaar De and Marjavaan.