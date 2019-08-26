It is pretty common that after becoming popular in a language cinema, artistes would want to try their luck in neighbouring film industries. More than the actors, it is the actresses who keep jumping from one industry to the other. Apart from this, many artistes would want to come together to do some crossover cinema because they are in trend now.

Well, here are some of the Telugu cinema actors, who irrespective of the offers they get, are not ready to do a Bollywood film ever.

Mahesh Babu

A couple of years ago, there was a rumour that Mahesh Babu will be playing the lead role in the Hindi remake of his Telugu flick Businessman. But Mahesh clarified he is not doing the film. He had said, "No. As long as I am acting, I will do Telugu films only. Being part of a Hindi film is not in my plans in the near future. I want people to talk about our Telugu films and I want to take them to the world."

Anushka Shetty

This actress has become popular on a national and global level with Baahubali but has never shown interest in being part of Bollywood films. Reportedly, she has rejected many offers from Bollywood biggies and said that she is happy with the success she has gained with Telugu and Tamil films. She has made it clear to media and fans that she is not interested in doing a Bollywood film.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni is glamorous and has amazing acting skills. But even she doesn't have any plans of debuting in Bollywood. Earlier this year in an interview, she said she will never join Hindi films. "I'm from Chennai and that's like, the south of the South. I'm just about understanding my own people and my own culture and what is it that they like to watch in films. I'm still learning about how to get it right, what they want from a film, what is it that they want to see, what they expect from a character when I'm playing it... I am just about figuring that out," she said.

Yash

KGF was a huge blockbuster pan India and Yash became a pan India star with this trilingual film. After KGF was dubbed and released in Hindi, media had asked whether he has any plans of collaborating with a filmmaker in Mumbai. He said, "I am not keen on the Bollywood front. I am happy with the Kannada film industry shell. I think my only job is to tell a story and the story can be told in any language. So I don't think about Bollywood at all."