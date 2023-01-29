There is no denying the fact that the Pathaan fever has gripped whole of Bollywood. Amid all the frenzy and roar around the film, porn star Kendra Lust also has a message for Shah Rukh Khan, the team of Pathaan and the audience. Pathaan has been shattering BO records with each passing day and Lust didn't hesitate in giving a shoutout to the film.

"Kursi ki peti bandh lo.. mausam already bigad chuka hai!! Congratulations team Pathaan for the grandest success of the movie #pathaan," she wrote while sharing a picture of herself with Pathaan poster. She also captioned the image and wrote, "Fasten your seat belt, there's storm coming!!"

Kendra's obsession with SRK

And, this is not the first time when Kendra has expressed her fondness for King Khan. Earlier, on SRK's 58 on October 2, 2022, King Khan dropped the teaser of Pathaan. While several celebs dropped adorable birthday wishes for Khan, it was adult star Kendra Lust's wish for the Zero actor that grabbed attention. She also shared a fan made poster of SRK's Pathaan and cropped herself with a shotgun into the poster. "Happy Birthday KING SRK (@iamsrk) #ShahRukhKhan #HappyBirthdaySRK #PathaanTeaser," Kendra wrote while wishing the star.

Kendra also shared a video of herself dancing to "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" song and the internet felt she did it better than Deepika Padukone! Not just this, Kendra also tweeted and asked Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani to rope her in Don 3 starring SRK.