'There was so much anger..' :Akshay Kumar shares how he dealt with 2-3 break-ups before tying the knot with Twinkle Khanna

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is busy with the promotions of his film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. the actor is at his candid best as he talks about his personal and professional life.

Akshay Kumar is happily married to Twinkle Khanna, but it's not hidden that Khiladi Kumar of Bollywood was in a relationship with 90's famous actors. He was reportedly dating Shilpa Shetty, Pooja Batra and Raveena Tandon.

Akshay Kumar on break-up

In a new episode from The Ranveer Show podcast, the actor opened up about how he handled his 'three' breakups in life before his relationship with Twinkle.

When Akshay Kumar was asked to share his break-up advice for youngsters, and how to deal with heartbreak, Akshay said, "Mere sath jab break-up hua tha, 2-3 baar hua hai (Whenever I had a breakup, I had 2-3 of them), I used to exercise more. Channelise it. Because there was so much of anger, so you have to channelise it."

Meanwhile, several other clips from the interview ft. Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar have surfaced online that shows Akshay Kumar roasting Ranveer in his own sigma style.

A viral clip captured the moment when Ranveer asked Akshay, "Kabhi kisi ko pela hai aapne?" (Have you ever thrashed someone?). Rather than a straightforward response, Akshay playfully retorted, "Pela hai matlab kya hota hai? Do matlab hote hai pelne ke beta...( What does that mean?).

During the podcast, Akshay also teased Ranveer for his questions about black magic, life after death, and other bizarre topics. When Akshay shared a strange fan interaction resulting in a bleeding hand, the host jokingly questioned if they had performed some 'Kaala Jaadu' on him, to which Akshay reprimanded, "Why do you always ask such weird questions?"

Coming back to Akshay Kumar's personal life.

Akshay's ex Raveena on their broken engagement

Raveena and Akshay started dating in 1995 and got engaged in the late 90s. They later parted ways. Raveena married film producer-businessman Anil Thadani in 2004.

"kabhi kisi ko pela hai aapne" ? pic.twitter.com/zywWhuNu4R — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 6, 2024

Talking about their broken engagement, Raveena had told ANI in 2023, "We were a hit pair, during Mohra, and even now, when we bump into each other socially, we all meet, we all chat. Everyone moves on. Girls have been changing their boyfriends every week in colleges, but one engagement that has broken is still stuck to my head, I don't know why. Everyone moves on, people have divorced, they move on, what's the big deal."

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khan tied the knot on January 17, 2001, and share two kids – son Aarav and daughter Nitara.