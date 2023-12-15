Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is gearing up for the release of Fighter alongside Hrithik Roshan. The teaser of the film was dropped last week and received a thundering response for the same. The first song of the film Sher Khul Gaye was dropped on Friday (December 15).

Teaser of fighter

Deepika and Hrithik wowed fans with their electrifying chemistry. This is the first time Hrithik and Deepika will be seen in a film together and fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the duo's performance.

Deepika's divine darshan

As the film is releasing next month, On Thursday night, Deepika visited Tirumala temple with her sister Anisha to seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara. The actor was dressed in a black co-ord set.

On December 14, Deepika Padukone reached Tirumala as she walked for two and a half hours with the public. She was also accompanied by her team. She stayed at the Radheyam guest house in Tirumala and had a darshan in VIP pass today (December 15) morning.

A video of the actor has gone viral that shows Deepika and Anisha seeking blessings.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | Actor Deepika Padukone arrived at Tirumala this evening, to offer prayers to Lord Venkateswara. Her sister and professional golfer Anisha Padukone was also with her. pic.twitter.com/o1x6g9dLG5 — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2023

'Is there no dress code?': Deepika Padukone trolled for wearing co-ord set to seek blessings at Tirumala temple from Lord Venkateswara

Netizens weren't happy with Deepika's outfit

A section of netizens slammed the actor for wearing a causal dress for Lord Venkateswara's darshan.

A user wrote, "She wore a night dress for darshan."

Another mentioned, "There is no dress code in Tirumala? Going to the Gym or to pray ?"

Deepika wears white ethnic attire as she seeks blessings at Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy

On Friday morning, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone looked elegant and beautiful in white ethnic attire as she offered prayers at Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala today, along with her sister and parents. The actor also wore an orange shawl at the temple.

A video shows Deepika and her family were seen standing in the line for darshan.

Take a look

Deepika Padukone and her family at Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala todaypic.twitter.com/plEg1beMYV — Team DP Malaysia (@TeamDeepikaMY_) December 15, 2023

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone offers prayers at Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala today, along with her sister and parents.

She reached the Tirumala Hill shrine along the Alipiri trekking route, with her sister Anisha Padukone, last night.@hwnewsnetwork pic.twitter.com/28nqboo9Fl — Dilip kumar (@DkpChoudhary) December 15, 2023

About Fighter

The 1 minute 14-second teaser of Figther stars Hrithik as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Anil as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.

Apart from the teaser, the makers of the film have also been sharing the look posters of the film stars. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film's ensemble cast includes Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover are also a part of the film.

On Thursday on an episode Koffee WIth Karan featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Arjun Kapoor. Karan Johar reacted to the trolling for the opening episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan Season 8. The episode featuring real-life actor couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh

On trolling

Karan Johar said, "I felt that it was one of the most honest episodes and the most heartfelt episodes I did with Deepika and Ranveer. I think all three of kind of came clean on so much of our emotional heft, so many of our feelings. And then there was a ridiculous kind of aftereffect. I just want to put it out there that episode angered me, and the reaction angered me. I thought it was one of our best episodes. They were outstandingly honest. They were earnest. They spoke so much. They shared so much. They were so gracious. And then you're f*cking talking about some nonsense. I am like, 'What do you know about somebody else's personal life and marraige?' Tu apne ghar pe dekh na (Look at what's happening at your own home) is what I wanted to tell them. I wanted to show them my f*cking middle finger! I am like, you know, just shut up."

A new episode of Koffee with Karan Season 8 drops every Thursday at midnight on Disney+ Hotstar.