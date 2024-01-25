The stage is set for Oscars 2024, the 96th Academy Awards nominations were announced on Tuesday evening. A slew of films was nominated in various categories from Oppenheimer to Barbie, but fans were left disappointed as actor Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig did not receive nominations for Barbie.

The Academy overlooked Greta Gerwig for Best Director, While Margot Robbie was snubbed for Best Actress nomination. Barbie co-stars Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera have been nominated in the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress categories, respectively.

The film Barbie has been nominated for Best Picture.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie..": Ryan pens a lengthy note

Ryan Gosling who essayed the role of Ken in Barbie, expressed his disappointment.

Despite getting nominated, Gosling had a strong viewpoint on Greta Gerwig missing out on a Best Director nomination and Margot Robbie not being nominated for Best Actress. In a statement, he mentioned, "I am extremely honoured to be nominated by my colleagues alongside such remarkable artists in a year of so many great films."

He added, "And I never thought I'd be saying this, but I'm also incredibly honoured and proud that it's for portraying a plastic doll named Ken." Citing that there is no existence of Ken without Barbie he said, "But there is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally celebrated film. No recognition would be possible for anyone in the film without their talent, grit and genius. To say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement."

"Having said that, I am so happy for America Ferrera and the other incredible artists who contributed their talents to making this such a groundbreaking film", Gosling concluded his note.

Malayalam actor Parvathy has reacted to Ryan Gosling's statement regarding the recently announced Oscar nominations.

"This made me ache. Because there are no Ryan Goslings here. Here, no matter the talent, no matter the contribution -- women who speak up and know their value will be avoided like plague. Replaced with 'less problematic' people problematic for them, because how else can they benefit from the inequality if challenged, eh!" read a part of her statement.

Parvathy is the hero we all need and deserve ? pic.twitter.com/3M6WrnqKFp — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) January 24, 2024

Other artists snubbed by the Academy include Leonardo DiCaprio, Charles Melton, Dominic Sessa, Wes Anderson and Pedro Almodóvar.

Singer Chinmayi Sripadaa shared the screenshot of Parvathy's Instagram story, and tweeted on X, "Parvathy is the hero we all need and deserve."

Barbie is unarguably one of the biggest hits of 2023. In the film, Margot Robbie as Barbie discovers the truth about the universe once she steps out of the dreamy Barbieland and steps into the real world full of emotions, tribulations and patriarchy.