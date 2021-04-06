Thepssaini has made his presence felt on YouTube through his videos on various technical issues, making him known in the said circles. He has expertise in different technology issues that sets his popularity soaring in the recent past few months over the landscape. He claims to hold expertise in different domains for his YouTube channel and shares the knowledge with his fans. He deals with a wide range of technical topics as well, which include working in different domains like digital marketing, SEO and PR activities. Besides, he is also a social media influencer. He culminates all his activities over YouTube, helping him emerge as a noted YouTuber on social media in his circles.

The growth of the internet has given many things to the users and this includes social media as well. YouTube remains an important platform, which can be leveraged in different ways. India has emerged with more than 700 million people and thus has refined the web world in a big way. At the helm of affairs, YouTube has gained a good popularity on the web. This has given several technical experts and digital marketers to toy around with their ideas to leverage the platform of YouTube. Thepssaini has leveraged this to grow. He has developed a good fan or follower base to grow with his YouTube channel.

However, it was not very easy for the young man to come in flying colours for being a YouTuber, he claims. He has lost many things while he gained many to grow as a Youtuber. He came up with his YouTube channel in 2016 known as Techno Singh giving away knowledge and information on various issues. He made sure to edit and polish his videos giving quality videos to his audience. While delivering different types of videos on technical issues, he planned to make things new that made him delete the earlier account and come up with a new one. His new YouTube channel is called Thepssaini, where he deals with a wide range of topics with this YouTube channel.

To name a few, he came up with topics like covering a few tutorial videos, dealing with different gadgets, technical news and tips and tricks on various issues like digital marketing and SEO. He says his videos are able to attract sizable traffic allowing to boost up a good number of audience for the same. He leaves no stone unturned to keep his videos par in terms of competence and professionalism. He claims to put all his innovation and energy to give his audience nothing but the best. Many of his fans have benefited a lot from implementing his ideas and tips on carrying out effective digital marketing strategies, he claims. This has made the young man from Punjab prosper and come a long way in establishing his niche in this industry.