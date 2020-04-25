Over the year's we have seen many female politicians taking over a state, a portfolio or a party and emerging as the strongest force and face behind it. Let's take a look at the journey of these female politicians and their unseen pictures from the past.

Sonia Gandhi:

Undoubtedly, Sonia Gandhi is one of the most talked-about female politicians of the country. Hailing from Italy, Sonia had decided to embrace India and Indian culture after falling-in-love with Rajiv Gandhi and tying-the-knot with him. The current President of the Indian National Congress, Sonia's tenure has remained one of the longest ones in the party.

Sushma Swaraj

You could be a supporter of any party or any ideology, but, there was no one in the nation who didn't love and adore the late Sushma Swaraj. Sushma Swaraj was a veteran BJP leader and also served as country's External Affairs Minister. Millennials' go-to minister and politicos' favourite minister, Sushma Swaraj was known for her grace, swift actions and social media wit. Though Sushma Swaraj passed away in August, last year, she will always be remembered for her cool demeanour and helpfulness towards those in need.

Sheila Dixit

The longest-serving Chief Minister of any state, Sheila Dixit, might have made news for several wrong and right reasons but one knows for a fact that Delhi became the Delhi we know today, only under her rule. Fierce, firm and firebrand; Sheila Dixit passed away on July 20, 2019.

Mamta Banerjee

The first woman to hold the Chief Ministerial office in West Bengal, Mamta Banerjee has been serving as the CM since 2011. Known for living frugally and her slogan – Maa, Maati and Manush; Mamta is known for her ideologies and relentlessness.

Jayalalithaa

Jayalalithaa's journey from a child actor to a superstar and then to a superstar Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu appears straight out of some fictional book. The rise in Jaya's fan following and political career was envied by many, but it was people's love that made her almost invincible.