When you are a power couple, every little action of yours is watched minutely through the lens. And it doesn't take social media to judge and jump to a conclusion as well. Something similar happened when Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone had gone to attend an event recently. The two were accompanying Deepika's father, Prakash Padukone to the Indian Sports Honours event.

Deepika ignores Ranveer

It was here that an awkward moment between Ranveer – Deepika took place. While walking towards the venue, Ranveer extended his hand towards Deepika as a gesture for the two of them to make an entry holding their hands together. But, Deepika ignored his gesture, probably because she was managing her saree with her hands.

Netizens react

While there might not have been too much to read into it, but social media did and how! "Another divorce in Bollywood?" one user asked. "Something is clearly off between the two," another user commented. "Their bodylanguage has changed completely... I feel, they had a fight before this event," a social media user wrote. "looks like romance ended soon," another social media user commented.

Few even pointed out that Ranveer had not been liking any of Deepika's posts recently. However, there were many who asserted that it was all because Deepika was trying to manage her saree that she couldn't hold his hand. The Bajirao Mastani couple is one of the most popular and loved celeb couples in the industry today.