The Telugu rom-com Ninnu Kori is set to be remade in Tamil. The movie, which marked the directorial debut of Shiva Nirvana, had Nani, Aadhi Pinisetty and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. In the Tamil version, Anupama Parameswaran and Atharva Murali are reprising the roles played by Nivetha Thomas and Nani.

According to reports, Vaibhav was approached by Aadhi Pinisetty to play the lead role. However, an official confirmation is yet to come. Since Aadhi speaks Tamil, it was being expected that he would be approached by the makers.

When Internation Business Times, India, talked to Aadhi about this, he said: "Yes, I was approached. But I wasn't comfortable to play the same role again because it is neither new nor challenging to me. So I said 'No'. Ninnu Kori will always be a special film for me."

In the Telugu version, Aadhi Pinisetty played Arun, husband of Pallavi (Nivetha Thomas). The film has a beautiful story, amazing performances by the artistes and the right music which will never bore the audience. The film is a triangle love story which is dealt in a matured way.

Anupama has shared a glimpse from the sets of the Tamil remake. The shoot of the film is going on at a brisk pace. More updates are awaited.