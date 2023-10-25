Encountering someone's doppelganger is a rare and thrilling experience, but it becomes even more exciting when that look-alike happens to resemble a famous celebrity. Such a moment occurred in Fort Kochi, Kerala, where the striking resemblance of tea stall owner Sudhakar Prabhu to Superstar Rajinikanth drew attention.

Local enthusiasts were quick to spot the uncanny similarity and eagerly shared videos and pictures of Sudhakar on various social media platforms. One particular fan, posted a video of Sudhakar mimicking the iconic style of the "Petta" actor. In the video, Sudhakar sported a simple dark blue shirt and shorts, effortlessly embodying the trademark swag that Rajinikanth is known for.

Notably, Sudhakar's resemblance to Rajinikanth was initially acknowledged by acclaimed writer and director Nadirshah. Nadirshah, renowned for his work in movies like "Amar Akbar Anthony" and "Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan," shared selfies with Sudhakar on his Facebook account. During his visit to Fort Kochi for a film shoot, Nadirshah encountered the remarkable doppelganger.

Rajinikanth's most recent appearance was in Nelson Dilipkumar's film, "Jailer." The movie boasted an ensemble cast, including stars like Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, G. Maarimuthu, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and more. Additionally, the film featured cameo appearances from notable figures such as Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff, among others.

The legendary actor's upcoming project is TJ Gnanavel's untitled film, often referred to as "Thalaivar170." The movie boasts a stellar cast, including luminaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, and Ritika Singh, in addition to Rajinikanth. Lyca Productions is backing the film under the banner of Subaskaran Allirajah, with Anirudh Ravichander serving as the music director. The film's shooting commenced in Kerala earlier this month, marking the beginning of Rajinikanth's schedule with Amitabh Bachchan.

Furthermore, the celebrated actor will grace the screen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's upcoming film, tentatively named "Thalaivar171." While details about the film remain under wraps, it is known that Sun Pictures is producing the project, and Anirudh will be responsible for the music. Adding to the film's allure, the stunt direction will be in the capable hands of the dynamic stunt duo, Anbariv.