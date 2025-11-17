A video of Akon's show in Bengaluru is going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Senegalese-American singer was in Bengaluru to perform amid his singing tour to various Indian cities. A video from his performance shows him singing his famous song - 'Sexy Bi*ch' near the VIP area. As the singer continues to sing, people are seen trying to pull down his pants multiple times.

People in the VIP area were seen asking him to bow down to meet them and, in a bid, to do so, continued to pull down his pants. The singer was seen adjusting and pulling up his pants several times. Despite the chaos and the unruly behaviour, Akon maintained his composure and continued to perform.

The video, shared by Zumair Khaja, has received massive criticism on social media. Many have failed to believe that Indians could do something like this to the icon at such a big event.

Netizens react

"This is sad, they were harassing him live on stage. He is an international artist trying to perform for them and they are just harassing him," asked a user.

"Lip sync," another user commented.

"To smack that obviously," a social media user wrote.

"what is this bro? This is highly unacceptable," another social media user commented.

"They clearly liked the booty, but they were, in fact, being disrespectfuuuuuuul," a fan opined.

"Moral of story- wear belt if you are in India or else get pulled over," another fan commented.

"Why did homie not wear a belt," read a comment.

"Shame on us Indians," another comment read.

Akon, known for his songs like - Right Now, I Wanna Love You, Smack That and Chammak Challo - enjoys massive fan following even in India.