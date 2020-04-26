It's understandable to mistake someone for someone else. However, it's surprising when it's a Bollywood star considering their pictures are on every hoarding and somebody or the other is always talking about them.

What's even more hilarious is when stars like Shah Rukh Khan get mistaken for another, and for Akshay Kumar no less. If it were anybody else, they would have corrected the person in question. Shah Rukh Khan decided to roll with it, not wanting to disappoint the fan.

Shah Rukh Khan decided to be Akshay Kumar for a fan

Getting mistaken for somebody else can be awkward, getting mistaken by a fan for another star can be ten times more awkward. At that point, would anyone care about ruining the fan's hopes? Sometimes the lengths to which stars go to make fans happy can be shocking. Shah Rukh Khan did just that when Akshay Kumar's fan once mistook him for Akshay.

In 2016 when Shah Rukh Khan had appeared on Yaaron Ki Baraat with Anushka Sharma, he had narrated the incident. When Shah Rukh was shooting for Pardes he had to return to India when Gauri had a miscarriage and the actor was at the airport. When he was running to catch his flight through the terminal, a lady chased after him screaming for an autograph and photo.

The actor tried to tell her not then because he was in a hurry and didn't want to miss his flight. She was pleading with him and the actor was beginning to get irritated he said. After he was done checking in, and all the processes were taken care of, he agreed to her request. The fan began telling him, "I am a huge fan!"

He tried to calm her down saying it's okay, "I told her, Madam, it's okay and she said, 'Oof! Akshay I love you!'" Hosts Sajid Khan and Riteish Deshmukh burst out laughing and asked him what he did at that moment. That's when Shah Rukh said, "I didn't want to break that lady's heart. So, the signature I have her was Akshay Kumar's." Well, that might come as a huge shock to the fan, who probably told everybody she knew that she met Akshay Kumar.