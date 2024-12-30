Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, recently spilled some beans on one of his actor brand ambassadors. Aman revealed that the actor had an image of being humble, flying economy, being very down-to-earth but he was just the opposite with the boAt team. Gupta revealed that the actor used to throw his weight around and gave them a hard time.

"Ek actor tha. Humara brand ambassador tha. Itni akad thi usme...aur news me main padta tha wo kitna sweet hai. Dekho, reporter se kitna acche se baat karta hai. Media se kitna acche se baat karta hai. Dekho zara ye economy class me jaa raha hai. Humaare sath itni akad dikhata tha," he said while speaking to Dostcast on YouTube.

(There was an actor who was our brand ambassador. He was so full of himself and in the news, I would read about how sweet he was). "Look how nicely he talks to reporters. See how well he interacts with the media. Oh, look, he's travelling in economy class." But with us, he would show so much arrogance)

Aman further detailed how the public had a totally different perception of him that what he was truly. "Mujhe samajh aa gaya tha ki (That's when I realised)...people have mastered the art of being humble," he added.

Social media tries to decode

Ever since the revelation, social media has gone into an overdrive to deduce who the actor could be. While some are saying it could be Ranveer Singh, some have reasoned that the actor is genuinely humble.

There were few who named Diljit Dosanjh but the pop sensation has never flown economy. Majority of people on social media came crashing down on Kartik Aaryan. However, who the actual actor is, only Aman Gupta can clarify.