As millions of Americans were terribly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, outgoing president Donald Trump signed into law a $900 billion pandemic relief bill on December 27 and the IRS and the Treasury Department started delivering the second round of payments from December 29. But there appears to be some kind of confusion regarding the same, which is why IRS has issued a stimulus warning to set the record straight.

As millions of Americans are waiting for their payment, the IRS has reminded them about the delivery of Economic Impact Payments (EIP) being mailed to their home address. Many Americans might be expecting a paper check, unknowingly they might ignore the prepaid debit card, which holds real money.

This reminder by the IRS comes along with instructions on how to identify mail. The prepaid debit cards of stimulus package come in a plain white envelope with the seal of the Treasury Department. Another important identifier is that there will be a Visa logo in the front and issued by MetaBank, which will be imprinted at the back.

Another important update by IRS clears a major confusion. Those who received paper check the last time will get their stimulus package in the form of a prepaid debit card this time. Similarly, paper check will be issued if you've already received a prepaid debit card.

Who is eligible?

The economic relief package is to benefit about 8 million Americans.

Taxpayers who are eligible for the stimulus check have received – or will eventually receive – a maximum of $600. If you're part of a married couple, you'll receive $1,200. If you have children, you'll receive $600 per child, as long as your child is under 17.

Eligible beneficiaries of can track both their payments using "Get My Payments" portal.