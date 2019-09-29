In what could be the most shocking elimination of this season, Tharshan has been evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil 3. Thus ending his journey in the Kamal Haasan-hosted show. It means Mugen, Sandy, Sherin and Losliya will fight for the coveted trophy at the grand finale next weekend.
Tharshan's grand finale dream shattered; eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 in penultimate week
Sandy, Mugen, Sherin, Losliya have entered the grand finale of Bigg Boss Tamil 3, while Tharshan has ended her journey in Kamal Haasan-hosted show.
Suggested Articles