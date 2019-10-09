While Taapsee Pannu awaits the release of her upcoming movie Saand Ki Aankh, she is also busy with the shoot of Thappad, an Anubhav Sinha directorial.

Thappad features Pavail Gulati as the male lead and major parts of the movie have already been shot. A female-priented movie which deals with typecasting women, Thappas is slated for release on March 6, 2020.

In an interview with a leading news portal, Taapsee said that she is consciously choosing roles that challenge patriarchy.

"For Thappad, I had to tone down my firebrand image and look decent. Also, I had to look old. I am playing Amritha, a middle-class girl whose father is a professor and mother is a homemaker. Amrita is someone who wants to be a good wife, but things don't go as per her plans. So finally, she reaches a position where she questions her decisions," she said.

Taapsee added that she did not want to opt for two other characters in the film which are more like her as a person, but said she changed things for her own sanity.

The Game Over actress said that the issues which will be shown in Thappad are personal and something every woman will identify with. "In short, I would like to say that this film is more like the letter I wanted to write to other women," said the actress.