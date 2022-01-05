There's no logical reasoning for the disruption of PM Narendra Modi's cavalcade in Punjab's Ferozpur earlier today. The Prime Minister of India was stranded on a flyover for 15-20 minutes as some protestors had blocked the road on Wednesday afternoon. This is a major lapse in security which posed an immunity threat to the nation's leader.

After the shocking incident, PM Modi cancelled his visit to Ferozepur town in Punjab, where he was scheduled to lay the foundation stones of Rs 42,750 crore projects. PM Modi returned to the Bhatinda Airport. But before left, he reportedly told the airport officials in a sarcastic response: "Apne CM ko thanks kehna, ki mein Bhatinda airport tak zinda laut paaya" (thank your CM, I returned back to the Bhatinda Airport alive), according to ANI.

PM Modi stranded on highway

It came as a shock when reports of PM Modi's convoy stopping mid-way emerged. According to reports, PM Modi was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes, which is a major lapse in the security of PM.

"The PM's schedule and travel plan was communicated well in advance to Punjab Government. As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the Punjab Government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which was clearly not deployed," Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

Shockingly, Punjab CM Channi allegedly refused to get on the phone or resolve the matter, JP Nadda said. The Ministry of Home Affairs took cognisance of the serious security lapse and has sought a detailed report from the state government.