Nawazuddin Siddiqui has lately been in the news for all the wrong reasons. Despite having a film release on ZEE5, it's his personal life that's taken centre stage. Moreover, it's the nature of the allegations that are coming up against the family that have made it harder.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife recently filed for a divorce and made serious allegations about the family's misconduct towards. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's niece has come forward with sexual harassment charges against the actor's brother, recounting vivid and horrifying experiences.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on sexual harassment charges against his brother

Nawazuddin Siddiqui known for his acting prowess and power in his performances is now facing trials on many fronts in his personal life. Since last month, the actor's personal life has become a public trial as his wife of 11 years Aaliya Siddiqui filed for a divorce.

Aaliya spoke candidly to media organisation about mental abuse she went through, and how the relationship had fallen apart. Nawazuddin Siddiqui didn't reveal his side or respond to the media. Shamas Siddiqui, the Bollywood actor's brother who was accused by Aaliya said he wasn't aware of the differences between husband and wife.

Since then, there's been a lot of public shaming that Aaliya was subject to including rumour-mongering, about her extra-marital affairs and the like. The actor has remained firmly mum on every matter and accusation. Now, the actor's niece came forward with horrifying experiences of sexual harassment by her uncle Minazuddin.

His niece revealed that even when she had approached Nawazuddin on the matter, he didn't believe her and supported the accused instead. An FIR has been lodged against Minazuddin with the Delhi Police. In a conversation with SpotBoyE, the niece said, "Bade Papa Nawaz called me the very same day I filed the FIR, asking why are you doing this? So, I told him that I have always told you about all my suffering but you never helped me. Then he said in case you need anything then call me on the same number and I was surprised as he didn't call me for the last 5 years. Indirectly, he also offered me financial help but I didn't take it. Right now I have come to my hometown Budhana and he is also here. Our house is just next to each other but he personally didn't came to talk to me but a common relative of us had come to tell us that they are asking to take the FIR back or else they will do a counter FIR on us."

Shockingly, the 21-year-old revealed she had said all the women have face some problem related to violence with the three brothers, but the women stay silent because of their children. Shamas has recently tweeted that the girl is misleading the law.

It clearly indicates the motive and the person behind publicising this fake things in media.

Truth will be uncovered soonest. @CPDelhi #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Shamas Nawab Siddiqui (@ShamasSiddiqui) June 3, 2020

But the young woman says, when Aaliya came out to speak up against Nawazuddin and the family, she got the courage to speak about her own experiences. When the media contact Nawazuddin Siddiqui, he told them, "Thank you for your concern, but on this, no comment."