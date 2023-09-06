In the world of law enforcement, it's not often that we witness emotional farewells, but when a public servant builds an extraordinary rapport with the community, their departure tugs at the heartstrings of many. Isha Pant, IPS, is undeniably one of these exceptional individuals, bidding farewell to the state of Karnataka as she prepares to take on new responsibilities within the central government.

As Superintendent of Police (SP) in Kalaburagi since her appointment in 2021, Isha Pant has left an indelible mark on the region. Her tenure in the state has been marked by dedication, service, and goodwill, forging a profound connection with the people she has sworn to protect and serve.

In a heartfelt message, Pant expressed her gratitude to Kalaburagi and Karnataka, saying, "Thank you, Kalaburagi, for giving me great memories. The time I spent here will always remain special for me. Having been relieved from Karnataka to join the Government of India, I also look back on all the years I have spent in the state and the love that I have received."

She went on to commend the warm-heartedness of Kannadigas, saying, "Kannadigas have a large heart is what they say, but this is what I have also experienced. I was welcomed with open arms here. I thank all the people whom I met on this journey for enriching my experience. Going with a heavy heart but beautiful memories."

Pant's tweet garnered a lot of attention, mostly people praising her work during her stints in Karnataka and from those whose lives the IPS officer has touched. Her well-wishers also commented on her post, wishing her success at the central deputation.

"You have done extremely well & I am sure you will be remembered for long. Wishing you all the best in your new assignment. God bless you," Ratna Prabha, former Chief Secretary, Govt of Karnataka, replied.

"Madam, honestly, we citizens too miss you! Thank you for your every services and understanding citizens better and we citizens truly appreciate you excellent leadership and supervising! Wish you a luck and success in your future endeavours medam," (sic) Neat Storage Systems tweeted on X.

"You have done extremely well & I am sure you will be remembered for long. As a elderly person I am wishing you all the best in your new assignment and belief that you will come out with high note's and sincere, committed and hard working peoples, their assignment does not matter," one Sharaschandra Hegde wrote.

"Mam thank you for your great service to our #Kalaburagi District. Sending you wit heavy heart and lot of memories. You will always remembered for your friendly manners and kind words. My best wishes for your ur new assignment," wrote Shiva Asthagi, VP BJYM, Kalaburagi Dist.

Who is Isha Pant, IPS?

Isha Pant hails from Bhopal and entered the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 2011. She graduated from the prestigious Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) in Hyderabad, securing an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 191 in the UPSC Civil Services Examination. Her dedication and commitment were evident from the beginning, as she received the award for the best overall probationer in the IPS in 2012.

Remarkably, Isha Pant is part of a family with a strong tradition of serving the nation. She is the youngest of four siblings, each holding esteemed positions in various domains. Her oldest sibling is an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, one works in human resources, and the third is a squadron leader in the Indian Air Force. She herself is the youngest daughter of the family, and her journey has taken her into the esteemed ranks of the IPS.

Throughout her career, Isha Pant has held numerous notable positions in Bengaluru. From serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in the South East Division to being appointed as the DCP of the city's command centre, overseeing the "Safe City Project" in 2020, Pant's work has garnered widespread acclaim. Notably, she was the visionary behind the "Shaurya Vahini" initiative, where women officers patrol the city, promoting safety and instilling confidence in the public.

Having entered the IPS as part of the 2011 batch, where she was adjudged the best all-round probationer, Isha Pant received the Prime Minister's Baton and Home Minister's Revolver—an honor bestowed upon those who display exceptional dedication and competence.

As Isha Pant, IPS, takes on her new role within the central government, she leaves behind a legacy of commendable service, dedication, and community-building in Karnataka. Her departure marks the end of an era in the region, but her contributions will undoubtedly continue to inspire and guide those in the law enforcement community for years to come.