Naga Chaitanya and Raashi Khanna-starrer Thank You is riding on a decent hype. The film directed by Vikram Kumar is all set to hit the screens worldwide on Friday, July 22.

Thank You Pre Release Business

The Telugu flick has done a decent pre-release business from the sale of distributors. The rights of the Nizam region have been sold for Rs 9 crore. The makers have earned Rs 2.70 crore and Rs 2.25 crore respectively from the sale of Vizag and Ceded distribution rights.

It is followed by Guntur (Rs 1.60 crore), East (Rs 1.55 crore), West (Rs 1.25 crore), Krishna (Rs 1.35 crore), Nellore Rs 70 lakh.

From Andhra and Telangana, the movie has made a pre-release business from theatrical rights of Rs 20.4 crore.

The Karnataka distribution rights have fetched Rs 1.2 crore for the makers while the rights of the rest of the country earned Rs 70 lakh. The overseas rights have been sold for Rs 2.7 crore.

Total Worldwide Pre Release Business

Hence, the movie has done a worldwide pre-release business of Rs 25 crore.

As per the trade trackers, anything above Rs 50 crore gross collection can be considered a profitable venture for distributors. The Naga Chaitanya-starrer movie should mint over Rs 75 crore to earn the 'blockbuster' status at the box office.

The movie, which has Malavika Nair in the female lead, has Avika Gor, Sai Sushanth Reddy, Prakash Raj and others in the supporting cast. The film has PC Sreeram's cinematography, Naveen Nooli's editing and S Thaman's music.