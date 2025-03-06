Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Thandel' swooned the audience off their feet when it released in cinemas. The love story hit all the right chords and made some exceptional numbers at the box office. Now, after its successful run in theatres, the film is all set to drop on OTT platform to cater to a bigger audience.

When and where to watch

Naga and Sai's Thandel is all set to land on OTT giant Netflix. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is inspired by true events. The film will be available for viewers to watch on Netflix from March 7 onwards. "A journey across borders, a story beyond limits. Watch Thandel, out 7 March on Netflix in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam!" Netflix wrote while announcing the release date.

Prakash Belawadi, Aadukalam Naren, Karunakaran, and Kalpalatha are also seen in pivotal roles in the film. Thandel revolves around a group of fishermen who drift away to Pakistan waters and how things take a chaotic turn from there. The film reportedly made Rs 100 cr in worldwide business.

Naga praises Sai Pallavi

Naga Chaitanya has had the best of things to say about working with Sai Pallavi in Thandel. He called her a 'transparent' actor and added that she complements one's performance.

"Working with Sai Pallavi is always an amazing experience. She's an artist who sort of complements your performance with the energy she brings on screen and also she's such a transparent actor. She's always on point with her beats and she's so clear about the character. Very very involved and immersed in the script at all times. She's such a pleasure to work with," Naga had told Bollywood Hungama about working with Sai Pallavi in the film.