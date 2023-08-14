In an unprecedented occurrence for Thanamandi tehsil in Jammu & Kashmir, the "Tiranga March - HAR GHAR TIRANGA" marked a momentous event with a spectacular assembly of over 1000 youth from 12 educational institutions. This gathering embarked on a long march on August 12th, creating an inspiring display.

This monumental march, conducted by the Art of Living, set the stage for India's upcoming 77th Independence Day celebration. It provided a platform for the vibrant youth to articulate their profound adoration and reverence for the nation.

The event was marked by an enchanting performance by the young girls enrolled in Art of Living's Youth Leadership Training Program, captivating the hearts of the audience. Muskan, a student participant, shared her excitement, stating, "We're thrilled and enthusiastic about this event. It offers us a wonderful chance to come together and commemorate our Independence Day."

The Art of Living's initiatives span a wide array of societal challenges. The Skill Development Program imparts crucial skills to the youth, equipping them with expertise in fields such as mobile repair, solar panel installation, and electronics. This ensures their employability and nurtures an entrepreneurial spirit.

The Natural Farming Program advances environmentally friendly agricultural practices, emphasizing chemical-free crops and soil health restoration, yielding both ecological and economic benefits.

The Prison Smart Program is dedicated to rehabilitating inmates, focusing on their mental well-being and ensuring a positive reintegration into society.